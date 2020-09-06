CAF Shock Over Missing AFCON Trophy In Egypt FA Headquarters

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has expressed shock after reports that the AFCON trophy is missing from the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, Completesports.com reports.

On Friday former EFA vice-president Ahmed Shobier claimed that the AFCON trophy can not be found.

The Pharoahs won the AFCON title in three consecutive editions in 2006, 2008 and 2010, hence awarded the trophy for keeps.

However, the silverware that was achieved under the guidance of legendary coach Hassan Shehata has seemingly been stolen a decade on.

And reacting to the development, CAF has stated they will render support to the EFA to recover the missing trophy.

“CAF has learnt with shock reports of missing AFCON trophies from the Egyptian Football Association…