Chukwueze Bags Another Assist In Villareal Defeat To Levante

Samuel Chukwueze had another assist for Villareal who lost 2-1 to Levante in their final pre-season friendly game on Saturday night, Completesports.com reports.

The game was Villareal’s fifth in pre-season as they prepare for the new campaign.

Chukwueze was involved when former Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin opened scoring in the 2-0 win against Real Sociedad few days back.

This time he set up Paco Alcacer with a cross for the first goal against Levante on 30 minutes after brilliantly bringing the ball down with his chest.

Just five minutes after Alcacer’s goal Levante equalised through Sergio León, with an impressive header.

And in the 62nd minute Levante went 2-1 ahead through José Luis Morales which proved to be the winner.

