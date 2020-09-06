Dennis Nominated For Club Brugge’s August Player Of The Month Award

Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis has been nominated for Club Brugge’s August Player of the Month award, Completesports.com reports.

Club Brugge made the announcement on their verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

Dennis is included in a five-man shortlist following his impressive performance last month.

Other players shortlisted for the award are former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, Krepin Diatta, Hans Vanaken and Youssouph Badji.

Fans of the Jupiler league giants are expected to vote for their most outstanding player in the month in review.

By James Agberebi

