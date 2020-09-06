Djokovic Disqualified From US Open After Hitting Line Judge With Ball

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified from the US Open after hitting a line judge with a ball.

Djokovic who is the top seed and 17-time grand slam champion, had just dropped serve to trail Spanish opponent Pablo Carreño Busta 6-5 in the opening set of their fourth-round match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He then hit a ball behind him in annoyance that hit a female line judge.

A lengthy discussion followed between tournament officials and Djokovic as he argued his case to no avail.

Though Djokovic did not intend to hit the line judge, and the ball was not hit particularly hard, but it was clear immediately that the woman was hurt, with the Serbian rushing over to check on her condition.

He pleaded his case at length before accepting his fate, collecting his rackets and walking off the court.

Djokovic won his 17th…