Enrique: Without Messi Barcelona Will Continue To Win Titles 

Former Barcelona coach Luiz Enrique insists the Catalan giants ‘will continue to win titles’ without Lionel Messi.

Messi had been at war with Barcelona as he attempted to push through a move to Manchester City to secure a reunion with Pep Guardiola.

But with LaLiga and club president sticking to the idea Messi had no legal ground to stand on due to the €700million (£630m) release clause in his contract, the 33-year-old begrudgingly confirmed he will now remain at the club.

Also Read: Chukwueze Bags Another Assist As Villareal Lose To Levante In Final Pre-season Game

And speaking ahead of Spain’s UEFA Nations League tie against Ukraine, Enrique who led Barcelona to the treble in 2015 said:”I think the clubs are above all people, players and presidents. Barcelona, ​​founded in 1899, is one of the best in the world. They have always won titles.

“It is evident that there has been a wonderful relationship. Leo has made Barca grow exponentially but I…