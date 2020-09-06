Fulham Target Loan Move For Aina

Premier League new boys Fulham are interested in bringing former Chelsea defender Ola Aina back to England, reports Completesports.com.

The Cottagers have held talks with Torino over a move for the Nigeria international.

Fulham want to take the versatile defender on loan with an obligation to buy.

Aina linked up with Torino from Chelsea for £9m last summer after impressing on loan during the previous campaign.

The 23-year-old , who has been used as a full back on both sides, came through the ranks at Fulham’s neighbours Chelsea, and made six appearances for the club before moving to Italy for regular senior football.

He has also spent time on loan at Sky Bet Championship club Hull City.

