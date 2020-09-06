Joshua Dismisses Tyson Fury As Massive Threat To Him

Anthony Joshua has dismissed WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury as a massive and intimidating threat to him.

Both heavyweight boxers have agreed financial terms on a two-fight deal, with the first, highly-anticipated, bout due to take place next year.

Joshua won back his heavyweight titles with a rematch defeat of Andy Ruiz Jr last December.Fury recorded a knockout win against Deontay Wilder to maintain his unbeaten streak.But Joshua does not view the Gypsy King as a ‘massive threat’.

“Being world champion, with all those knockouts, you do feel kind of unstoppable,” Joahua told GQ Middle East.

“But realistically, in boxing terms, I’m way ahead of where I should be. I’m working at such a quick pace. I shouldn’t even be in a position where I’m mentioned in Tyson Fury’s era.

“He’s five or six years ahead of me in terms…