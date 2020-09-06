NTTF Appoints Adetayo As Technical Director

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has appointed the chairman of Oyo State Table Tennis Association, Dr. Adesoji Adetayo as the technical director of the federation.

In a letter signed by the Secretary General of NTTF, Chimezie Asiegbu, the approval of the appointment was ratified after the board meeting while it received the final nod from the NTTF president, Ishaku Tikon.

According to the statement, Dr Adesoji Tayo’s appointment was based on his immense contribution to the sport at state and national level coupled with his vast knowledge of the game.

“By this appointment, you are the technical head of the federation and you are to advise the board on technical matters concerning the federation. The appointment is with immediate effect which will last throughout the life span of the present board,” said Asiegbu.

As the chairman…