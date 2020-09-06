O’Neil Thumbs Up Mikel After Impressive Display Vs Newcastle

Stoke City manager Michael O’Neil has nothing but praise for John Mikel Obi after the midfielder put up another fine performance in Saturday’s friendly win against Newcastle United, reports Completesports.com.

Mikel, who joined the Potters on a free transfer this summer has impressed in all of his pre-season outings for the Sky Bet Championship club.

The former Chelsea star featured for 75 minutes against the Magpies before he was replaced by Jordan Paul Cousins.

“Today in midfield I thought we were very strong with Powell, Clucas and John Obi. They looked very strong in there,” O’Neil said after the game.

Stoke City will face Millwall in their Championship opener next Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu

