Osimhen! How Poor Boy Became Rich ‘Baller’; And All About Napoli Switch

The dream of most if not all Nigerlan footballers is to play for top clubs in Europe where they would be recognized and later called up to play for the Super Eagles. Victor Osimhen in particular is one of the Nigerian players who rose from playing soccer on the streets to playing for big clubs in Europe, and now, he is at SSC Napoli of Italy.

Born 29 December, 1998 in the Olusosun community of Lagos State, the striker who is Nigeria’s most expensive player, having joined Napoli for £74m has virtually seen it all in life. From battling hardship which saw him hawk sachet water on the streets of Lagos to his injury spell at Wolfsburg in Germany, Osimhen’s story is that of dedication, God’s grace and hard-work.

Complete Sports’ reporter, OLUYEMI OGUNSEYI recently visited the city of Ikorodu in Lagos State, to catch up with the striker’s older brother, Andrew Osimhen, who reveals a lot in this exclusive interview.

Exerpts…