Sancho Addresses Future Amid Man United Link

Borussia Dortmund attacker Jadon Sancho has refused to comment on speculation that he could be joining Manchester United during this summer’s transfer window.

The 20-year-old continues to be linked with a move to Old Trafford despite BVB insisting that the England international will not be leaving Signal Iduna Park in the current market, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side missing the deadline that had previously been set by the German giants.

When questioned on a potential return to England, the former Manchester City youngster insisted that he was purely focusing on the present rather than what might happen in the future.

“No, the media’s the media. They’re always going to try and create a story, but this is how you manage it. For me, I just focus on my football. I just want to do what’s best for my team and win titles at the end of the day,” Sancho told SoccerBible.

Sancho played 73 minutes of…