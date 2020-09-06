Yobo Clocks 40 Gets Birthday Wishes From FIFA, CAF, NFF

World football governing body FIFA, Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Nigeria Football Federation have sent birthday greetings to former Super Eagles skipper Joseph Yobo who turned 40 on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Celebrating Yobo’s 40th birthday, FIFA wrote on their World Cup verified Twitter handle:”Once a Super Eagle, always a Super Eagle.

“Yobo represented the Super Eagles in three World Cup tournaments, captained them to @CAF_Online AFCON glory, won a joint-record 101 caps & is now their assistant coach. Happy 40th birthday to a Nigerian legend.”

According to CAF: “Happy 40th birthday to Joseph Yobo.”

And NFF wrote:”Happy birthday to former @NGSuperEagles captain, now assistant coach, @jyobo234. Have a good one legend!”

Born in Kono, a community in the

Khana area of Rivers State, Nigeria, Yobo was a member of the Flying Eagles squad that got to the…