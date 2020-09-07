‘A Player That Plays A Crucial Role’- Stoke City Fans Hails Mikel Pre-Season Form

Stoke City fans believe John Mikel Obi will be a vital clog in Michael O’ Neill’s squad next season, reports Completesports.com.

Mikel arrived Stoke City on a free transfer this summer.

The former Chelsea midfielder demonstrated his quality in the pre-season win over Newcastle at the weekend which underlined just what an important role he will have next term.

The Potter fans are adamant he will bring success to the club and help their promotion push.

