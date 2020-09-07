Djokovic Reacts To US Open Disqualification

Novak Djokovic has reacted to his disqualification from the US Open on Sunday, after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball in frustration during his last-16 match against Spain’s 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

Djokovic who is the current world number one apologised for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Busta.

The Serb appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, hitting her in the throat.

The official cried out and began gasping for air as she collapsed to the ground.

Djokovic rushed over to check on her, placing his hand on her back as she struggled to breathe. After a few minutes she got up and walked off the court looking dazed.

Around ten minutes of discussions then ensued between Djokovic and the…