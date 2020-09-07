Erimuya Replaces Omeruo As Only Nigerian Defender In Laliga Santander

Little known Keigo Erimuya is set to replace Super Eagles star, Kenneth Omeruo as the only Nigerian defender playing in the LaLiga Santander in the 2020/2021 season.

Omeruo got relegated to the Spanish second tier with Leganes last season while his compatriot, Chidozie Awaziem has again moved on loan to Boavista in Portugal from parent club FC Porto.

The 22-year old Erimuya currently stars for Cadiz CF who finished second in the Segunda Division last season to secure promotion to the LaLiga for the new season.

Erimuya started 26 games for Cadiz II last season clocking 2,340 minutes in the Segunda B and has been listed in head coach, Alvaro Cervera’s main team for this season despite only making it to the bench on three occasion in the promotion run.

