Foden, Greenwood Caught Bringing Girls To England Team Hotel

Manchester City youngster Phil Foden and manchester United’s Mason Greenwood will not travel with their England team-mates to Denmark today (Monday) after footage emerged of the pair bringing girls back to the team hotel in Iceland.



Both Foden and Greenwood made their senior international debuts in the 1-0 win over Iceland on Saturday – but those accomplishments have now been overshadowed.

Players have been given strict guidelines to ensure Covid safety – and the images – published by Icelandic outlet DV – appears to show Foden and Greenwood disregard those protocols.

The pair’s conduct in bringing girls back has also contravened the FA’s behavioural rules for players whilst on international duty.

In the short clip, Foden and Greenwood appear to be wearing their new England training wear and the players are now in hot water with…