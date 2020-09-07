Mendy Attracting Strong Interest From Premier League Side Chelsea

Chelsea are pushing to completing a deal for French Ligue 1 first choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

The Blues tabled a bid to Rennes for €20 million but saw the fee rejected.

With a desire to complete a deal this week, they are willing to push for any fee up to €28m (£25/$33m) including add-ons in order to reach an agreement.

The Londoners have been following Mendy for an extended period and were also linked with Lille’s Mike Maignan for the role.

Mendy spent last season in impressive form for Rennes and helped them qualify for the Champions League for the first time after a third-place finish in Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, winger Kenedy has arrived at Granada for his medical ahead of a season-long loan deal as Frank Lampard seeks to cut down his squad having made a host of big signings.

Kennedy, 24, is set for his fifth loan move having spent last season in La…