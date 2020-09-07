Messi Returns For Barca, First To Arrive Training Ground On Monday

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has begun full rededication to the Laliga Santander side after his failed attempt to leave this summer, and he trained for the first time under new manager Ronald Koeman on Monday.

The Barcelona talismanic forward had tabled a transfer request at the club with the intention to switch to Manchester City hitch-free as a free agent, but the Spanish club, backed by Laliga, made him and his representatives understood that a release clause worth €700m in his contract had not expired.

Messi eventually decided to stay for another full season and see off his contract next term, and the 33 year old has since then been carrying out the club’s players’ routine activities professionally.

According to Marca, Messi who on Sunday had the PCR test he earlier skipped, was the first to arrive Barcelona’s training ground on Monday – the very first time he trained with his teammates under new…