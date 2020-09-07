Napoli Fans Celebrates New Signing Osimhen As Mr. Hat-Trick

Napoli Fans of Italian Serie A side, Napoli are already going crazy over Nigerian goalscoring sensation, Victor Osimhen following the striker’s performances in the club’s pre-season friendlies.

The former Lille of France forward who recently completed a record €70million move to Napoli has hit the ground running bagging two hat-tricks in his first two test games, and explosive start which has endeared him into the hearts of the club fans.

Top Italian newspaper, Il Roma reports that Osimhen’s form has wowed Napoli fans who have dubbed the Nigerian ‘Mister Hat-Trick.’

Osimhen netted his first hat-trick in Napoli shirt against L’Aquila last week and followed it up with another hat-trick in the second test game against Teramo last Friday.

“Six goals have already been…