Omeruo Doubtful For Leganes Laliga SmarkBank Season Opener

Nigeria defender, kenneth Omeruo, is a huge doubt for CD Leganes when the club play host to Las Palmas in the opening game of the 2020/21 LaLiga Smartbank season at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Friday, September 11.

The Super Eagles star was injured on Saturday in Leganes final pre-season warm-up game – the goalless draw at Albacete Balompie.

Omeruo was replaced by Josua Mejias in the 12th minute of the game and Leganes are now sweating on the fitness of their Nigerian import who joined the club on loan from Chelsea in

August 2019 before making his stay in the outskirt of Madrid permanent last season.

He featured 51 times in two seasons for Leganes in the LaLiga, starting 49 of the games and scoring once.

With Leganes relegated to the second tier of Spanish football, the club will be banking on the experience of their Nigerian import for a quick return to…