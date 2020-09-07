Robinson Foundation Rolls Out Sports Development Plans To Empower African Youths

Looking to make genuine difference in Nigeria’s vulnerable young population and in communities across Africa, Jayden Robinson Youth Foundation (JRYF) has rolled out plans to empower African youths and help reduce the gap of graduate unemployment through youth sports development.

At the launch of the Foundation on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Owerri, capital of Imo State, the non-profit organization stated that they have embarked on this journey in view of inculcating in young people core abilities essential for youth development.

JRYF founder, Jayden Robinson, said the Foundation is setting up a one-stop sports academy, JR Sports Academy, in Abueke, Ihitte Uboma, Imo State that will see young athletes trained in football, athletics and table-tennis.

“We want to put great efforts into youth sports development. Across Africa today, we have talented youths with exceptional skills but they lack the platform and opportunities to go from obscurity to prominence and self-worth…