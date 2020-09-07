Sheyi Ojo Joins Cardiff City On Loan From Liverpool

Sheyi Ojo has joined Cardiff City on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

Ojo, 23, spent last term at Ibrox but struggled to nail down a regular starting role under Steven Gerrard.

Now, the Anfield fringe man has been shipped out to the English Championship for a FOURTH time, having had previous stints at Wigan, Wolves and Fulham.

He said: “I’ve got a point to prove and I’m really excited for the new challenge.

Read Also: Sheyi Ojo To Join Cardiff City On Loan

“Cardiff City is a massive club with great fans and great players – hopefully I can show what I can do here and fit right in.

“Wherever the ball is, I want to be involved in the game as much as possible.

“I’m delighted to get here in time for a full week’s training with the team ahead of the first home game this Saturday.

“Now it’s important that we start right.”Ojo scored five goals in 22 starts for Rangers last season, including a…