Simon Drills Boreholes For Benue Community Without Portable Water

Nigeria and Nantes of France winger Moses Simon has brought to an end the quest to have access to portable water for the people of Obagaji Agatu in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The Nigeria international drilled three boreholes in the community where his father hails from on the request of the people of the community through their elders.

A native of Benue State but has spent the best part of his life in Kaduna State, Simon still considered it a priority to remember the people from the place of his origin, a gesture that has earned him praises and commendations from the Head of the community Chief James Ocheche.

Explaining their plight, the Community Head said the people of the region have been without portable water since it came into existence.

The people have been mainly relying on rainwater or water from the stream for their daily usage and consumption.

