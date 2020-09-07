Turkey Fantasy debuts at RealFevr.

You can now build your team on Süper Lig’s best fantasy ever!

Hoşgeldiniz Turkey Fantasy!

RealFevr continues to innovate and offer you new football competitions. The best 20/21 Süper Lig fantasy league is now open and ready for you. Start building your Turkey Fantasy dream team here!

For the first time, in our brief history, we will follow the Turkish championship and we are counting on you to accompany us on this brand new adventure.

Will Istanbul Basaksehir reign in Turkey once again? Or will Trabzonspor, Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray fight back for the throne? Who will be Süper Lig’s MVP? If you have answers to all these questions, prove it by finnishing at the top of the leaderboard.

Süper Lig’s first game, Çaykur Rizespor vs. Fenerbahçe, will take place on friday, th 11th of September at 18h00 GMT+1, which means that the market will close one hour earlier, at 17h00 GMT+1. Until then, you have unlimited transfers and substitutions so that you…