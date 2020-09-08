Antwerp, Stuttgart Join Awoniyi Chase

Belgian club Antwerp and Bundesliga newcomers Stuttgart are interested in signing Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi from Liverpool this summer.

Awoniyi has also been linked with a move to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Celtic want him to replace Frenchman Odsonne Edouard who is set to leave the club before the end of the transfer window.



The 23-year-old spent last season on loan at German club FSV Mainz.

Awoniyi, who is yet to play a competitive game for Liverpool has previously played for Belgian club KAA Gent and Royal Excel Mouscron.

Aside from Mainz, he has also spent time in Germany with FSV Frankfurt.

