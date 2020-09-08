Bundesliga Int’l., SABC Agree Two-Year Broadcasting Deal In South Africa

Bundesliga International, a subsidiary of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, is pleased to announce a two-year broadcasting rights deal with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to show the Bundesliga.

SABC and Bundesliga International have reached an agreement for the Free-to-Air (FTA) broadcasting rights of the Bundesliga for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. The Bundesliga FTA package includes one live match broadcast per match week, as well as the Bundesliga “Weekly” preview show and the Bundesliga highlights show.

As Germany’s elite football competition, the Bundesliga is home to the current UEFA Champions League winners FC Bayern Munich, and showcases world class football talent with the likes of Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland. The league also features some of the best national team players from across Africa, including Salif Sané from FC Schalke 04, Diadie Samassékou from TSG Hoffenheim, and Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer…