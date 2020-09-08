De Bruyne Manchester City Star Voted PFA Player Of The Year

Manchester City star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has been voted PFA Players’ Player of the Year for 2020, Completesports.com reports.

PFA announced De Bruyne as the winner of this year’s award on their verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The Belgian international had been named Premier League Player of the Season.

The former Chelsea player beat off competition from Liverpool quartet of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and City teammate Raheem Sterling, to clinch the award.

In the PFA Young Player of the Year category, Alexander-Arnold finished ahead of Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and Chelsea duo of Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount.

Rashford made up for missing the Young Player accolade as he claimed the PFA Merit award.

And for the PFA Premier League Team of the Year, in…