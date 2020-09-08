Ebuehi Raring To Go Again After Lengthy Injury Layoff

Tyronne Ebuehi can’t wait to step on the pitch again after spending time on the sidelines following a difficult knee injury.

Ebuehi sustained a cruciate ligament injury in a pre-season game for Benfica in 2018.

He is yet to feature in a competitive game for Benfica since his from Dutch side ADO Den Haag.

The 24-year-old linked up with FC Twente on loan last month.

“It’s been a long period out and a hard time for me,” an emotional Ebuehi told BBC Sport Africa.

Read Also: O’Neil: Etebo Eager To Leave Stoke City

“Of course, questions like ‘could this be the end?’ can pop up from time to time.

“You sometimes hear that with this type of major injuries players never return to the same level they were before the injury.”

The injury hit him just as he was trying to settle in a new country after leaving home for the first time in his life.

“It was difficult in the beginning I can’t lie about that,” he admitted.

“To be away from the only country you have…