Etebo Set To Join Turkish Club Galatasaray

Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo is close to completing a move to Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray from Stoke City, reports Completesports.com.

Etebo spent the second half of last season on loan at LaLiga club Getafe.

The 24-year-old scored one goal in 10 league appearances for the Azulones.

According to reports in Turkey, Galatasaray and Stoke City have reached agreement on the deal.

A popular figure with the fans, Etebo found himself surplus to requirement under Michael O’Neil and has failed featured in all of the Stoke City’s pre-season games.

The 24-year-old joined Stoke City from Portuguese Primeira Liga club CD Feirense in 2018.

He scored twice in 45 league appearances for the Potters.

