Everton Close To Loan Deal For Tomori

Fikayo Tomori is on the verge of joining Everton from Chelsea on a one-year loan deal.

Tomori has cut his teeth with loan spells at Brighton, Hull City and Derby County in recent seasons and is seen as a valuable addition to bolster Carlo Ancelotti’s options at centre-half.

Rennes were said to be strong suitors to take the Canadian-born centre-half this season but it appears as though Everton have stolen a march in being able to keep him in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard played the young centre half early on last season and he scored memorable first goal for the club from 30-yards in a 5-2 win against Wolves at Molineux.

After being called up to the England squad in October, he made his senior debut for the national side against Kosovo last November.

But following the signing of a new five-year deal a month later, Tomori fell out of favour and after the…