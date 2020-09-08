Eze Makes PFA Championship Team Of The Year

Crystal Palace new signing Eberechi Eze has been included in the PFA Championship Team of the Year, Completesports.com reports.

The PFA made the announcement which was published on their verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Eze’s inclusion is due to his impressive performance for former club Queens Park Rangers last season.

The 22-year-old scored 13 goals and provided eight assists in 45 Championship appearances for QPR.

He was voted QPRs Players’ Player of the Year, the Supporters’ Player of the Year and the club Player of the Year.

The PFA Championship Team of the Year was dominated by newly promoted Leeds United who have four players: Luke Ayling, Ben White, Liam Cooper and Kalvin Philips.

Other players in the list are Brice Samba of Nottingham Forest, West Bromwich Albion’s Romaine Sawyers, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Joe Bryan of Fulham and…