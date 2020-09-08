Galatasaray Confirm Interest In Etebo

Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray have confirmed their interest in Stoke City midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo, reports Completesports.com.

Etebo is expected to join Galatasaray on loan from the Sky Bet Championship club in the coming days.

“Official negotiations with the football player and club Stoke City FC have started regarding the temporary transfer of professional footballer Oghenekaro Peter Etebo to our club,” the club tweeted.

The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at LaLiga club Getafe.

He scored one goal in 10 league appearances for the Azulones.

Etebo joined Stoke City from Portuguese Primeira Liga club CD Feirense in 2016.

