Is The Labour Of Our Heroes Now In Vain?

Nigerians gave evicted Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Erica, in one day what they couldn’t give former Super Eagles forward and coach, Samson Siasia, in one year.

Does the live of any former Nigerian international matter to Nigerians? The answer is probably a big no if what has transpired on Gofundme, the free online fundraiser platform in the last 24 hours is anything to go by.

A certain Ehizode Irefo is organizing a fundraiser on behalf of Isioma Anumele, the star of BBNaija season 5, Lockdown edition whose journey on the show came to an emotional end – To realize some of her hopes and aspirations.

Within 24 hours, Nigerians donated $15,943 of the $100,000 targetted, for Erica. This is in sharp contrast to what Nigerians gave former Super Eagles player and coach, Siasia, a paltry $605 raised of $250,000 target after he appealed for help to clear his name following the life ban slammed on him by FIFA for…