Joshua Advices WBC Champion Fury To Retire From Boxing

Anthony Joshua has taken a swipe at heavyweight rival Tyson Fury by claiming he ‘should be looking to retire soon’.

Both boxers are hoping to clash in a highly-anticipated mega-fight next year that would see the winner crowed as undisputed champion, with the fighters holding all five world title belts between them.

And Joshua says he is ‘here and ready’ to share a ring with Fury, claiming it might be time for him to call it a day after turning professional 12 years ago.

“Fury has been professional much longer than me. He should be looking to retire soon,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“If he wants to cement his legacy, I’m here and ready. I’ve built myself into this position.”

Also Read: BB Naija’s Erica Vs Super Eagles’ Siasia: Is The Labour Of Nigerian Heroes Now In Vain?

The IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO champion has enjoyed a fairytale rise to the top of boxing having savoured wins over Dillian Whyte, Wladimir Klitschko Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin…