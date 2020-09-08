Kenedy Joins LaLiga Club Granada From Premier League Side Chelsea

Chelsea Brazilian winger Kenedy has joined LaLiga side Granada on a season-long loan, his fifth spell since signing for the Blues in 2015.

Chelsea confirmed the loan move in a statement released on their official website on Tuesday.

It is a return to Liga for Kenedy having spent the 2019/20 campaign at Getafe, where he made 27 appearances in all competitions, scored three goals and provided five assists.

He had two loan spells at Newcastle United and one at now relegated Watford.

Since joining Chelsea five years ago, from Fluminense in his native Brazil, Kenedy has made 27 appearances for the Blues and scored three goals, including on his first start for the club in a League Cup game at Walsall.

In March 2016 at Norwich he scored the Premier League’s fastest goal of the season after 39 seconds.

