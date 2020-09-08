Line Judge Struck By Djokovic Ball Gets Death Threat

The line judge who was struck by Novak Djokovic’s ball has received death threats – including a vile post saying she’ll join her dead son “soon”.

The US Tennis Association didn’t want to confirm Laura Clark’s name because vicious trolls have been sending her abuse over the incident on Sunday.

Clark’s injury resulted in Djokovic being disqualified against Pablo Carreno Busta – even though the Serbian player was the top seed and heavy favourite to win the US Open.

His fans were not impressed with the decision and targeted Clark, writing hate-fuelled comments on her public profile before it was put on private.

In 2008, her son Josh in a died motorcycle accident, reports said, and one sick fan told her: “Don’t worry, you’ll be there soon,” in a disturbing Instagram comment.

Another sickeningly added: “Hahahahahahahahaha YEEEEES, YEEEEEEEES.”

In fact, almost every one of the posts on her profile, which was set up in 2011, has been targeted by…