Ndidi Backs Osimhen To Shine At Napoli

Wilfred Ndidi believes Victor Osimhen will be a success at Serie A club Napoli, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Ligue 1 club Lille in a well celebrated move in July.

“I’m very sure Victor is going to do well. He’s someone that when I see in front I always see that ‘ginger,”Ndidi told the Super Eagles media team.

“He’s the type that always wants to win. So, I’ll say goodluck to him.”

Osimhen has already scored six goals in two pre-season outings for Napoli following his arrival from Serie A club Lille.

Napoli ‘ s next pre-season is against Pescara on September 11.

