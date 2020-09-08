Ndidi: Leicester City Didn’t Disappoint Last Season Despite Missing Out On Champions League Place

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi says the side can take a lot of positives from their performance last season despite failing to pick a Champions League ticket, reports Completesports.com.

The Foxes had to settle for a place in the Europa League after losing 2-0 at home to Manchester United on the final day of the campaign.

Brendan Rodgers’ side finished in fifth position on the table with 62 points from 38 matches.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on the most lucrative club competition in the world, Ndidi insists the side can be proud of their performance during the campaign.

“I feel very great, I feel very happy,” Ndidi said to NFF media.

“It was a mixed feeling because in the last game, we should have done well to qualify for the Champions League. But in all, it was a great season and we can’t complain.

“It was a season for us to learn from going into [the 2020-21 campaign], and there…