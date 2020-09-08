No Concrete Transfer Bid For Omeruo Others

LaLiga Segunda division side, CD Leganes say no firm and formal offers have come for any of its heavyweight players which include Nigeria defender, Kenneth Omeruo.

The Super Eagles defender is starting his third season with the Madrid-based side after first joining on loan from Chelsea two seasons ago before making the move permanent last season.

Omeruo was relegated with the club from the LaLiga Santander at the end of last season and there were rumours Huesca who got promoted to the LaLiga last season are interested in the Nigerian.

CD Leganes have now come out to deny that as the club insists no firm and formal offers have been received for any of its players.

The only official move has been for Arnáiz. Valladolid wants to tie the talavera striker, but Leganes coach Jose Luis Martí rejected the bid as he…