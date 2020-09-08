Osayi-Samuel Set To Join Ex-QPR Teammate Eze At Crystal Palace

Bright Osayi-Samuel is set to become teammates with Eberechi Eze again as Crystal Palace are leading the chase for the winger, TEAMtalk understands.

Osayi-Samuel has just 12 months left on his current deal at QPR and has rejected their offers of a new deal.

Now QPR are looking at cashing in, preventing Osayi-Samuel from leaving for nothing next summer.

The 22-year-old arrived at QPR in 2017 and has become an integral part of their side.

He found the back of the net five times and provided eight assists in 37 appearances last season.

However, his time at Loftus Road looks to be coming to a close and looks most likely to follow Eze to Selhurst Park.

A number of clubs are keen on landing Osayi-Samuel, but it is understood Palace have made the first move.

QPR are already working on targets, such as Rangers’ Jordan Jones, to replace Osayi-Samuel.

