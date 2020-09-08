Oshoala, Messi, Fati Model Barcelona’s Third Kit Ahead New Season

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala was once again one of the stars that modelled Barcelona’s new third kit for the 2020/2021 football season, Completesports.com reports.

Oshoala was selected alongside stars like Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati and Frenkie De Jong who unveiled the pink kit.

The Catalan giants have now completed their 2020/21 kit collection with Monday’s release.

Also Read: Simon Drills Boreholes For Benue Community Without Portable Water Since Existence.

An official statement released by Barcelona reads:”FC Barcelona’s 2020/21 third kit is driven by the vibrant colours of the city and its famous beach.

“The combination of pink and sea green conjures imagery of a Catalan sunrise, while both colours will evoke memories of much-loved past Barca kits.”

By James Agberebi

Copyright © 2020 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published,…