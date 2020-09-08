Ronaldo Creates Record In Portugal’s Win Vs Sweden

It’s two wins in two for the UEFA Nations League holders Portugal after Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace to help them beat Sweden 2-0 away, in League A, Group 3 of the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.

Ronaldo now becomes the first European player to score 100 international goals.

The home side missed a glorious early chance when Marcus Berg headed wide from close range, and were left facing an uphill battle once Gustav Svensson was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Portugal took advantage of the sending off as Ronaldo opened scoring on 45 minutes as he rocketed in a free-kick to bring up a century of goals for his country.

Also Read: De Bruyne Voted PFA Player Of The Year As Alexander-Arnold Beat Saka To Young Player Award

In the 72nd minute Ronaldo doubled Portugal’s lead with another sublime finish from the edge of the area to make it 101 international goal.

Also in the group’s other game France…