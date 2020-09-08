UEFA Nations League: Italy Beat Netherlands Away, Scotland Shock Czech Republic 

Italy earned a seventh straight win on their travels as Nicolò Barella’s first-half header gave them a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands, in their League A, Group 1 tie in the UEFA Nations League clash on Monday in Amsterdam.

The visitors’ high press paid dividends as they dominated possession in an impressive first-half showing.

Nicolò Zaniolo, Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne all went close before Barella made a clever run to head in a Leonardo Spinazzola cross in the culmination of a beautiful team move on the stroke of half-time.

Italy remained comfortable after the break, although Donny van de Beek’s shot tested Gianluigi Donnarumma before Immobile and Moise Kean shot wide.

The Azzurri looked more dangerous, repeatedly finding space in and around the penalty area and Kean should have doubled their lead in stoppage time but blazed over after rounding Jasper Cillessen.

The win stretched Italy’s unbeaten run to 16 matches and means they have still never…