ABSU Gets NOC, NFF, LMC Backing

The African Beach Soccer Union [ABSU] has received the blessings from the Nigeria Olympic Committee, the Nigeria Football Federation, the League Management Company and the FCT Football Association in a bid to grow the game of beach soccer on the continent.

The union created for the collective bargaining, facilitation, and development of beach soccer across the continent is headed by Mahmud Hadejia, with the headquarters situated in Abuja, Nigeria.

The leading sports authorities gave their blessings when paid courtesy visits by the Nigerian members of the recently-formed union led by president Hadejia and General Secretary Taye Olajide.

While applauding the NOC, the NFF, the LMC and the FCT FA for the past support in the growth of beach soccer, Hadejia appealed for more collaborations to improve the fortune of the game in Africa.

Speaking at the NFF headquarters in Abuja, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, the General Secretary admitted joy over the creation of the union and pledged to…