Bellerin Becomes Shareholder In League Two Club

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has confirmed that he has become a shareholder of League Two club Forest Green Rovers.

Bellerin has been very active off the pitch in recent years in terms of looking after the environment, and he has since joined Forest Green’s board as he wants to help develop their eco-friendly work.

In 2015, Forest Green became the world’s first vegan club serving plant-based food to both fans and players and under chairman Dale Vince, they have been labelled the ‘greenest football club in the world’ by FIFA.

And Bellerin, who has opted for a vegan diet recently and is extremely passionate in his sustainability work, hailed the League Two side as a ‘clear example of how to run a football club.’

On Tuesday, Bellerin told The Athletic: “I am announcing that I’m becoming a shareholder for Forest Green Rovers. This is something that has been in the works for…