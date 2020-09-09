Etebo Thrillled To Join Galatasaray

Oghenekaro Etebo is delighted to link up with Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray, reports Completesports.com.

Etebo will spend the 2020/21 campaign at Galatasaray after agreeing to join Fathi Terim’s side from Sky Bet Championship club Stoke City on a one-year loan deal on Wednesday.

“I am very happy to come to such a big and historic club. I thank our president and our vice presidents for their warm welcome. I really felt at home. See you at the championship at the end of the season,”Etebo told the club’s official website.



“On this occasion, I would like to thank our President, all technical staff and all our fans for a warm welcome. ”

The 24-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Spanish club Getafe.

Etebo joined Stoke City from Portuguese Primeira Liga club CD Feirense in 2018.

