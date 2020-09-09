‘Excellent Finisher ‘ Osimhen Will Dominate Serie A

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has backed Victor Osimhen to make a big impact at Serie A club Napoli, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen moved to Napoli from Ligue 1 club Lille in July.

The 21-year-old has already hit the ground running in his new environment with six goals and one assist in two pre-season games.

Rohr believes the young striker has what it takes to be a success at Napoli.

“Victor Osimhen is a great player, he is very important to us and he will be even more so thanks to the experience that he will get in a top club like Napoli. Despite his young age, he has many qualities and will show them in Italy,”Rohr told SSC Napoli News.

“Osimhen is not like Drogba yet, but he could become so by working hard to enhance his talents. He is intelligent and prepared, he knows how to adapt to his teammates and systems. He has…