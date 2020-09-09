Expect An Exciting Season, Messi Still ‘Hungry’ -Adepoju

Laliga Ambassador in Nigeria and former Super Eagles midfilder, Mutiu Adepoju, believes that the Spanish top flight has much that will excite the fans around the world in the new season. In this exclusive interview with Complete Sports’y SULAIMAN ALAO, the former Real Madrid B, Racing Santander and Real Sociedad player points out what to expect in the new campaign’ that kicks off on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Complete Sports: The 2020/2021 LaLiga season is set to commence this weekend. What are your expectations ahead of the new season?

Adepoju: Football last season in the Spanish LaLiga Santander and other leagues across the world suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is difficult to quantify the magnitude of setback Covid19 had on football business. After the initial total lockdown, things started picking up slowly and LaLiga were able to conclude the season.

This new season, LaLiga will hopefully pick up from where we left off and we can all look forward to an…