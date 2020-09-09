Just Like 2020, This Year’s NBA Is full Of Upsets

We all saw what Luka Doncic did in the previous round with the Clippers. It was obvious that the MVP contender made a huge leap with his skills and his leadership. But that wasn’t what was so different and upsetting about this year’s NBA season. What is upsetting is how ‘Pandemic P’ is playing, how Marcus Morris plays dirty, how the Raptors are just barely holding on to their title defending the run, and how Giannis made such a huge advance in his game just to see his Milwaukee Bucks drop 3-1 and now, his ankle is twisted.

This is what the NBA is all about. Twists and turns. Many believe that the L.A. Lakers are going to win the title. After all, they have the best player in the world and a star-studded cast with Rajon Rondo, and the ever-entertaining Dwight Howard who can at any point of this playoff run start playing games and just go off the rails and put the whole season at risk. LeBron can't do it…