Leeds United Presenting Good Odds For Their Premier League Return

After a 16 year absence that included some desperate times under the ownerships of Ken Bates and Massimo Cellino, Leeds United are finally back in the top-flight of English football.

After so long in the football wilderness, the Elland Road hierarchy will be determined to do everything possible to ensure that the club is able to compete at the highest level. The early signs are definitely encouraging.

Moreno Means Business

With a club record deal for Valencia and Spain striker Rodrigo Moreno seemingly all but done and dusted at the time of writing, the focus now appears to have switched to signing Freiburg’s 24 year-old central defender Robert Koch to shore up the defence.

Rodrigo Moreno, in particular, would be a real statement signing which signals that Leeds are aiming at more than mere survival in their first season back among the elite. The Spanish international will certainly lessen the burden on Patrick Bamford, who was the main striker for Leeds throughout last…